Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Southern Miss 5-5, Lamar 5-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Lamar is 0-4 against Southern Miss since December of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Lamar Cardinals will be home for the holidays to greet the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET at Montagne Center. Lamar will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, the Cardinals got the win against the Warhawks by a conclusive 97-73. The victory was just what Lamar needed coming off of a 90-70 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, after some red-hot offensive attacks in their last three contests, Southern Miss finally fizzled out on Wednesday. They suffered a grim 67-48 defeat to the Cowboys. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Southern Miss has scored all season.

The victory got the Cardinals back to even at 5-5. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 5-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lamar have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Lamar took a serious blow against Southern Miss when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 91-65. Can Lamar avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Miss has won all of the games they've played against Lamar in the last 3 years.