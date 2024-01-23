Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Lamar looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 29-21 lead against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Lamar came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 7-10, Lamar 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Lamar is heading back home. The Lamar Cardinals and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Montagne Center.

The point spread may have favored Lamar last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 78-77 to the Huskies.

Texas A&M-Commerce can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 68-52 victory over the Lions. Winning is a bit easier when you nail nine more threes than your opponent, as Texas A&M-Commerce did.

The Cardinals' loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for the Lions, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-10.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Lamar have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Texas A&M-Commerce, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Lamar's sizeable advantage in that area, Texas A&M-Commerce will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Lamar is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-0-1 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Lamar is a 5-point favorite against Texas A&M-Commerce, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas A&M-Commerce has won both of the games they've played against Lamar in the last year.