Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-4, Lamar 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After six games on the road, Lamar is heading back home. They will take on the UL Monroe Warhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Lamar is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

It's hard to win when you drain eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Lamar found out the hard way last Sunday. They suffered a grim 90-70 defeat to the Bearkats. Lamar was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-29.

Meanwhile, the Warhawks were just a bucket shy of victory on Tuesday and fell 63-62 to the Bearkats.

The Cardinals bumped their record down to 4-5 with that loss, which was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Warhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lamar have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Lamar might still be hurting after the devastating 83-59 loss they got from UL Monroe in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Lamar was down 40-19.

Odds

Lamar is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

UL Monroe has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lamar.