Who's Playing
UTSA Roadrunners @ Lamar Cardinals
Current Records: UTSA 1-1, Lamar 1-1
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas
- Ticket Cost: $11.98
What to Know
The UTSA Roadrunners will head out on the road to face off against the Lamar Cardinals at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Montagne Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Friday, the Roadrunners took a serious blow against the Golden Gophers, falling 102-76. UTSA was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-30.
Dre Fuller Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 16 points along with 9 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals came up short against the Mustangs on Thursday and fell 78-67. Lamar has struggled against SMU recently, as their match on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
The Roadrunners' defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Cardinals, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.
Looking ahead, UTSA is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 13-16 record against the spread.
UTSA beat Lamar 79-73 when the teams last played back in November of 2021. The rematch might be a little tougher for UTSA since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
UTSA is a slight 1-point favorite against Lamar, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cardinals as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 146.5 points.
Series History
UTSA has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Lamar.
- Nov 24, 2021 - UTSA 79 vs. Lamar 73
- Dec 22, 2020 - UTSA 88 vs. Lamar 66
- Mar 14, 2018 - UTSA 76 vs. Lamar 69
- Nov 22, 2016 - Lamar 78 vs. UTSA 58
Injury Report for LamarNo Injury Information
Injury Report for UTSA
- Juan Reyna: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)
- Justin Thomas: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)
- Blessing Adesipe: Out (Knee)
- Jordan Ivy-Curry: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)