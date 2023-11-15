Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: UTSA 1-1, Lamar 1-1

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners will head out on the road to face off against the Lamar Cardinals at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Montagne Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Roadrunners took a serious blow against the Golden Gophers, falling 102-76. UTSA was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-30.

Dre Fuller Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 16 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals came up short against the Mustangs on Thursday and fell 78-67. Lamar has struggled against SMU recently, as their match on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Roadrunners' defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Cardinals, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Looking ahead, UTSA is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 13-16 record against the spread.

UTSA beat Lamar 79-73 when the teams last played back in November of 2021. The rematch might be a little tougher for UTSA since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UTSA is a slight 1-point favorite against Lamar, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cardinals as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

UTSA has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Lamar.

Nov 24, 2021 - UTSA 79 vs. Lamar 73

Dec 22, 2020 - UTSA 88 vs. Lamar 66

Mar 14, 2018 - UTSA 76 vs. Lamar 69

Nov 22, 2016 - Lamar 78 vs. UTSA 58

Injury Report for Lamar

Injury Report for UTSA

Juan Reyna: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Justin Thomas: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Blessing Adesipe: Out (Knee)

Jordan Ivy-Curry: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

