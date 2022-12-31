Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Lamar

Current Records: McNeese State 3-10; Lamar 4-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Southland battle as the Lamar Cardinals and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Montagne Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Lamar came up short against the Pacific Tigers last Tuesday, falling 74-65. One thing holding the Cardinals back was the mediocre play of guard Chris Pryor, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, McNeese State took a serious blow against the Houston Cougars last week, falling 83-44. Forward Roberts Berze (13 points) was the top scorer for the Cowboys.

The losses put Lamar at 4-8 and McNeese State at 3-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Lamar is stumbling into the matchup with the 25th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.5 on average. McNeese State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lamar have won ten out of their last 14 games against McNeese State.