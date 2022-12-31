Who's Playing
McNeese State @ Lamar
Current Records: McNeese State 3-10; Lamar 4-8
What to Know
Get ready for a Southland battle as the Lamar Cardinals and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Montagne Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Lamar came up short against the Pacific Tigers last Tuesday, falling 74-65. One thing holding the Cardinals back was the mediocre play of guard Chris Pryor, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, McNeese State took a serious blow against the Houston Cougars last week, falling 83-44. Forward Roberts Berze (13 points) was the top scorer for the Cowboys.
The losses put Lamar at 4-8 and McNeese State at 3-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Lamar is stumbling into the matchup with the 25th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.5 on average. McNeese State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lamar have won ten out of their last 14 games against McNeese State.
- Nov 20, 2022 - McNeese State 66 vs. Lamar 57
- Mar 06, 2021 - Lamar 60 vs. McNeese State 51
- Jan 30, 2021 - Lamar 64 vs. McNeese State 56
- Mar 11, 2020 - Lamar 80 vs. McNeese State 59
- Mar 07, 2020 - McNeese State 70 vs. Lamar 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Lamar 96 vs. McNeese State 91
- Mar 09, 2019 - Lamar 83 vs. McNeese State 58
- Feb 02, 2019 - Lamar 84 vs. McNeese State 75
- Mar 03, 2018 - McNeese State 69 vs. Lamar 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Lamar 86 vs. McNeese State 80
- Mar 04, 2017 - Lamar 90 vs. McNeese State 83
- Feb 04, 2017 - Lamar 77 vs. McNeese State 57
- Feb 29, 2016 - McNeese State 77 vs. Lamar 74
- Feb 20, 2016 - Lamar 87 vs. McNeese State 76