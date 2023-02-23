Who's Playing
Southeastern Louisiana @ Lamar
Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 15-13; Lamar 9-19
What to Know
The Southeastern Louisiana Lions are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Lamar Cardinals at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Montagne Center. Southeastern Louisiana will be strutting in after a win while Lamar will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday Southeastern Louisiana sidestepped the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions for a 78-76 victory.
Meanwhile, the game between the Cardinals and the Houston Christian Huskies this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Lamar falling 93-74.
Southeastern Louisiana's victory brought them up to 15-13 while Lamar's loss pulled them down to 9-19. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southeastern Louisiana is stumbling into the contest with the ninth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.8 on average. Lamar has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 48th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas
Series History
Lamar and Southeastern Louisiana both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Southeastern Louisiana 89 vs. Lamar 84
- Dec 29, 2020 - Lamar 74 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 64
- Dec 18, 2019 - Lamar 79 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 73
- Jan 16, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 76 vs. Lamar 69
- Jan 10, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 63 vs. Lamar 58
- Mar 08, 2017 - Lamar 77 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Lamar 74 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 54
- Jan 18, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 98 vs. Lamar 70