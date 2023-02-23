Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ Lamar

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 15-13; Lamar 9-19

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Lamar Cardinals at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Montagne Center. Southeastern Louisiana will be strutting in after a win while Lamar will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Southeastern Louisiana sidestepped the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions for a 78-76 victory.

Meanwhile, the game between the Cardinals and the Houston Christian Huskies this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Lamar falling 93-74.

Southeastern Louisiana's victory brought them up to 15-13 while Lamar's loss pulled them down to 9-19. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southeastern Louisiana is stumbling into the contest with the ninth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.8 on average. Lamar has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 48th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lamar and Southeastern Louisiana both have four wins in their last eight games.