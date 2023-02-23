Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ Lamar

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 15-13; Lamar 9-19

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Montagne Center at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Lamar Cardinals will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a close one, but on Saturday Southeastern Louisiana sidestepped the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions for a 78-76 win.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Lamar and the Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Cardinals falling 93-74 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Southeastern Louisiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Southeastern Louisiana's win brought them up to 15-13 while Lamar's defeat pulled them down to 9-19. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Southeastern Louisiana is stumbling into the game with the sixth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.8 on average. The Cardinals have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 48th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lions, as the game opened with the Lions as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lamar and Southeastern Louisiana both have four wins in their last eight games.