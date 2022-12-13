Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Lamar

Current Records: Southern Miss 9-1; Lamar 4-6

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will square off against the Lamar Cardinals on the road at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Montagne Center. Southern Miss won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 15.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Cardinals are out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. Southern Miss put a hurting on Lamar at home to the tune of 95-59. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 19.5 points in Southern Miss' favor.

This next game looks promising for Southern Miss, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Golden Eagles are now 9-1 while the Cardinals sit at 4-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southern Miss comes into the contest boasting the 12th most steals per game in college basketball at 10.8. Less enviably, Lamar has allowed their opponents an average of 7.9 steals per game, the 39th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Miss have won all of the games they've played against Lamar in the last eight years.