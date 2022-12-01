Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ Lamar

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 4-3; Lamar 3-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Lamar Cardinals are heading back home. They will square off against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Montagne Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Lamar has to be hurting after a devastating 75-50 defeat at the hands of the SMU Mustangs on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos came up short against the Hawaii Warriors on Sunday, falling 72-65.

The Cardinals are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Lamar at 3-4 and Texas State-San Marcos at a reciprocal 4-3. Lamar is 1-2 after losses this year, the Bobcats 2-0.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 11-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won both of the games they've played against Lamar in the last eight years.