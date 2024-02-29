Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: CS Fullerton 12-16, LBSU 18-10

How To Watch

What to Know

LBSU and the Titans are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Walter Pyramid. The timing is sure in LBSU's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Titans have not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Last Sunday, the Beach couldn't handle the Warriors and fell 73-65.

LBSU struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored CS Fullerton last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 65-60 to the Matadors. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for CS Fullerton in their matchups with the Matadors: they've now lost three in a row.

The Beach's defeat dropped their record down to 18-10. As for the Titans, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-16 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: LBSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given LBSU's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, LBSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played CS Fullerton.

Odds

LBSU is a big 8.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

LBSU and CS Fullerton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.