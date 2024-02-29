Who's Playing
CS Fullerton Titans @ LBSU Beach
Current Records: CS Fullerton 12-16, LBSU 18-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
LBSU and the Titans are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Walter Pyramid. The timing is sure in LBSU's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Titans have not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.
Last Sunday, the Beach couldn't handle the Warriors and fell 73-65.
LBSU struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored CS Fullerton last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 65-60 to the Matadors. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for CS Fullerton in their matchups with the Matadors: they've now lost three in a row.
The Beach's defeat dropped their record down to 18-10. As for the Titans, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-16 record this season.
Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: LBSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given LBSU's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, LBSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played CS Fullerton.
Odds
LBSU is a big 8.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 147.5 points.
Series History
LBSU and CS Fullerton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Dec 28, 2023 - LBSU 81 vs. CS Fullerton 71
- Feb 02, 2023 - LBSU 70 vs. CS Fullerton 67
- Jan 19, 2023 - LBSU 72 vs. CS Fullerton 67
- Mar 12, 2022 - CS Fullerton 72 vs. LBSU 71
- Feb 08, 2022 - LBSU 71 vs. CS Fullerton 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - CS Fullerton 75 vs. LBSU 72
- Jan 08, 2021 - LBSU 82 vs. CS Fullerton 80
- Mar 07, 2020 - CS Fullerton 75 vs. LBSU 69
- Jan 18, 2020 - CS Fullerton 66 vs. LBSU 62
- Feb 13, 2019 - CS Fullerton 85 vs. LBSU 82