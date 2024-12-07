Halftime Report
LBSU is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against Hawaii.
LBSU has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.
Who's Playing
Hawaii Warriors @ LBSU Beach
Current Records: Hawaii 5-2, LBSU 2-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus.
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
What to Know
Hawaii is preparing for their first Big West matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the LBSU Beach will face off at 4:00 p.m. ET at Walter Pyramid. The Beach have the home-court advantage, but the Warriors are expected to win by 5.5 points.
Last Tuesday, Hawaii came up short against Grand Canyon and fell 78-72.
Meanwhile, LBSU had to suffer through an eight-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They enjoyed a cozy 73-56 victory over CS Fullerton on Thursday.
Hawaii's loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for LBSU, their win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-8.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Hawaii hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. It's a different story for LBSU, though, as they've been averaging only 62.8. The only thing between Hawaii and another offensive beatdown is LBSU. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Hawaii beat LBSU 73-65 in their previous matchup back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hawaii since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Hawaii is a solid 5.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 132 points.
Series History
Hawaii has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.
- Feb 25, 2024 - Hawaii 73 vs. LBSU 65
- Jan 18, 2024 - LBSU 79 vs. Hawaii 71
- Feb 18, 2023 - Hawaii 70 vs. LBSU 67
- Jan 15, 2023 - Hawaii 79 vs. LBSU 70
- Feb 10, 2022 - LBSU 73 vs. Hawaii 66
- Jan 08, 2022 - Hawaii 72 vs. LBSU 67
- Feb 27, 2021 - Hawaii 79 vs. LBSU 76
- Feb 26, 2021 - Hawaii 78 vs. LBSU 76
- Feb 22, 2020 - LBSU 64 vs. Hawaii 60
- Feb 13, 2020 - LBSU 50 vs. Hawaii 49