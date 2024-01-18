Who's Playing
Hawaii Warriors @ LBSU Beach
Current Records: Hawaii 10-7, LBSU 11-7
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
What to Know
Hawaii has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Hawaii Warriors and the LBSU Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Walter Pyramid. LBSU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Hawaii, who comes in off a win.
Last Sunday, the Warriors beat the Highlanders 63-56.
Meanwhile, the Beach couldn't handle the Gauchos on Saturday and fell 85-76. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for LBSU in their matchups with UCSB: they've now lost three in a row.
The Warriors' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-7. As for the Beach, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-7.
Hawaii is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.
Hawaii skirted past LBSU 70-67 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Hawaii repeat their success, or does LBSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
LBSU is a 3-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 148 points.
Series History
Hawaii has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Hawaii 70 vs. LBSU 67
- Jan 15, 2023 - Hawaii 79 vs. LBSU 70
- Feb 10, 2022 - LBSU 73 vs. Hawaii 66
- Jan 08, 2022 - Hawaii 72 vs. LBSU 67
- Feb 27, 2021 - Hawaii 79 vs. LBSU 76
- Feb 26, 2021 - Hawaii 78 vs. LBSU 76
- Feb 22, 2020 - LBSU 64 vs. Hawaii 60
- Feb 13, 2020 - LBSU 50 vs. Hawaii 49
- Mar 14, 2019 - LBSU 68 vs. Hawaii 66
- Feb 07, 2019 - Hawaii 77 vs. LBSU 70