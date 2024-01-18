Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: Hawaii 10-7, LBSU 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Hawaii has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Hawaii Warriors and the LBSU Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Walter Pyramid. LBSU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Hawaii, who comes in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Warriors beat the Highlanders 63-56.

Meanwhile, the Beach couldn't handle the Gauchos on Saturday and fell 85-76. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for LBSU in their matchups with UCSB: they've now lost three in a row.

The Warriors' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-7. As for the Beach, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-7.

Hawaii is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Hawaii skirted past LBSU 70-67 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Hawaii repeat their success, or does LBSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

LBSU is a 3-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.