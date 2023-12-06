Who's Playing

Life-Pacific Warriors @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: Life-Pacific 0-2, LBSU 5-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The LBSU Beach will be playing at home against the Life-Pacific Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Walter Pyramid. Life-Pacific took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on LBSU, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Beach were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hornets, taking the game 83-73. The win made it back-to-back wins for LBSU.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 21 to 6 on offense, a fact Life-Pacific found out the hard way back in November. They took a serious blow against the Matadors, falling 98-67. Life-Pacific has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Their wins bumped the Beach to 5-4 and the Hornets to 2-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LBSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Life-Pacific struggles in that department as they've been averaging 23.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for LBSU against Life-Pacific in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 as the squad secured a 97-52 victory. Will LBSU repeat their success, or does Life-Pacific have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

LBSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.