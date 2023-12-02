Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: Sacramento State 2-5, LBSU 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After eight games on the road, LBSU is heading back home. They will take on the Sacramento State Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Beach earned a 75-69 win over the Bobcats.

Sacramento State can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They came out on top against the Aggies by a score of 69-63.

The win got the Beach back to even at 4-4. As for the Hornets, the last time they lost on the road was back on November 10th. Having now won three straight away matchups, they've pushed their record up to 2-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LBSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sacramento State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

LBSU couldn't quite finish off Sacramento State in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 and fell 76-74. Will LBSU have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Sacramento State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.