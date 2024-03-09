Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: UC Davis 18-12, LBSU 18-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Davis Aggies and the LBSU Beach are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Walter Pyramid. UC Davis will be strutting in after a win while LBSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UC San Diego typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday UC Davis proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 70-63 win over the Tritons. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UC Davis.

UC Davis can attribute much of their success to Elijah Pepper, who scored 28 points along with five assists and five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Pepper has scored all season. Kane Milling was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, LBSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Gauchos by a score of 76-74. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for LBSU in their matchups with UCSB: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite their loss, LBSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Marcus Tsohonis, who scored 25 points along with four steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Aboubacar Traore, who scored seven points along with 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Even though they lost, LBSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UCSB only pulled down three offensive rebounds.

The Aggies are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-12 record this season. As for the Beach, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-13.

UC Davis came up short against LBSU in their previous matchup back in February, falling 78-74. Can UC Davis avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UC Davis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.