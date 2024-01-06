Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: UC Riverside 6-9, LBSU 10-5

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

What to Know

UC Riverside has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UC Riverside Highlanders and the LBSU Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Walter Pyramid.

The experts predicted a close game on Thursday and a win for UC Riverside, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a bruising 83-63 defeat at the hands of the Aggies. UC Riverside was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-22.

Even though they lost, UC Riverside were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UC Davis only pulled down two offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, even though Cal Poly scored an imposing 82 points on Thursday, LBSU still came out on top. The Beach walked away with an 89-82 win over the Mustangs.

The Highlanders' loss dropped their record down to 6-9. As for the Beach, their victory was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 10-5.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UC Riverside haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.1 turnovers per game. It's a different story for LBSU, though, as they've been averaging 14.3 turnovers per game. Given UC Riverside's sizeable advantage in that area, LBSU will need to find a way to close that gap.

UC Riverside beat LBSU 88-76 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Riverside since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

LBSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.