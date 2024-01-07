Halftime Report

Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: UC Riverside 6-9, LBSU 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the LBSU Beach and the UC Riverside Highlanders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at The Walter Pyramid. LBSU will be strutting in after a win while UC Riverside will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though Cal Poly scored an imposing 82 points on Thursday, LBSU still came out on top. The Beach walked away with an 89-82 win over the Mustangs. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to ten on the offensive boards, as LBSU did.

The experts predicted a close game on Thursday and a win for UC Riverside, but boy were they wrong. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 83-63 to the Aggies. UC Riverside was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-22.

The Beach's victory was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 10-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.6 points per game. As for the Highlanders, their loss dropped their record down to 6-9.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LBSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Riverside struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

LBSU came up short against UC Riverside in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 88-76. Will LBSU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

LBSU is a big 7.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

LBSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.