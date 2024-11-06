Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: CSNorthridge 0-1, Le Moyne 0-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The CSNorthridge Matadors will face off against the Le Moyne Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ted Grant Court. The Matadors might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Monday.

CSNorthridge can't be to happy about their upcoming road match considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home. They fell 70-56 to St. Bona.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne pushed their score all the way to 82 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took an 86-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of Syracuse.

Going forward, CSNorthridge is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a stellar 20-9 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

CSNorthridge came up short against Le Moyne in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 80-70. Can CSNorthridge avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Dolphins as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Le Moyne won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.