Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Le Moyne and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Stonehill College 40-28.

If Le Moyne keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-14 in no time. On the other hand, Stonehill College will have to make due with a 3-25 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: Stonehill College 3-24, Le Moyne 11-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Stonehill College Skyhawks and the Le Moyne Dolphins are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Ted Grant Court. Stonehill College is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 20-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Skyhawks had to settle for a 66-63 defeat against the Warriors. Stonehill College has not had much luck with the Warriors recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Even though they lost, Stonehill College were working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Le Moyne ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They walked away with a 69-64 victory over the Blue Devils.

The Skyhawks' defeat dropped their record down to 3-24. As for the Dolphins, their win bumped their record up to 11-14.

Stonehill College will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the nine-point underdog. This contest will be their 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5-1 against the spread).

Stonehill College was pulverized by the Dolphins 88-57 when the teams last played last Thursday. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Stonehill College was down 48-22.

Odds

Le Moyne is a big 9-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Le Moyne won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.