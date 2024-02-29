Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: Wagner 13-13, Le Moyne 12-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Wagner has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Le Moyne Dolphins will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ted Grant Court. Le Moyne took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Wagner, who comes in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Seahawks didn't have too much trouble with the Sharks at home as they won 72-57.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wagner to victory, but perhaps none more so than Melvin Council Jr., who scored 25 points along with six assists and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Council Jr. has scored all season. Tyje Kelton was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Le Moyne last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 68-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Knights. Le Moyne has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The victory got the Seahawks back to even at 13-13. As for the Dolphins, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-16.

While only Wagner took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Le Moyne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by one point. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Wagner took their victory against the Dolphins in their previous meeting on February 1st by a conclusive 80-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wagner since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Le Moyne is a slight 1-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wagner won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.