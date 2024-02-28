Who's Playing
Boston U. Terriers @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks
Current Records: Boston U. 13-16, Lehigh 12-15
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Stabler Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Boston U. comes in on three and the Mountain Hawks on five.
The matchup between Boston U. and the Greyhounds on Sunday hardly resembled the 60-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Terriers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Greyhounds 82-79. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Boston U. has posted since January 13th.
Among those leading the charge was Kyrone Alexander, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Miles Brewster was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five assists and two steals.
Meanwhile, the Mountain Hawks beat the Leopards 71-63 on Saturday.
The Terriers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 13-16 record this season. As for the Mountain Hawks, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 12-15.
Boston U. will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 6.5-point underdog. Currently 16-8-1 against the spread, Lehigh has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Boston U. is only 11-16-1 ATS.
Boston U. won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup on February 3rd, slipping by the Mountain Hawks 72-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boston U. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Lehigh is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 138.5 points.
Series History
Boston U. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Boston U. 72 vs. Lehigh 71
- Feb 25, 2023 - Boston U. 59 vs. Lehigh 56
- Jan 29, 2023 - Lehigh 66 vs. Boston U. 55
- Feb 05, 2022 - Boston U. 80 vs. Lehigh 74
- Jan 22, 2022 - Boston U. 80 vs. Lehigh 74
- Mar 03, 2021 - Boston U. 69 vs. Lehigh 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - Lehigh 57 vs. Boston U. 55
- Jan 08, 2020 - Boston U. 84 vs. Lehigh 67
- Feb 16, 2019 - Lehigh 84 vs. Boston U. 79
- Jan 26, 2019 - Lehigh 94 vs. Boston U. 78