Boston U. Terriers @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Boston U. 13-16, Lehigh 12-15

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

After two games on the road, Lehigh is heading back home. They and the Boston U. Terriers will face off in a Patriot battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Mountain Hawks earned a 71-63 win over the Leopards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Boston U. and the Greyhounds on Sunday hardly resembled the 60-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Terriers skirted past the Greyhounds 82-79. Winning may never get old, but Boston U. sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

Among those leading the charge was Kyrone Alexander, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Miles Brewster, who scored 14 points along with five assists and two steals.

The Mountain Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-15 record this season. As for the Terriers, their victory bumped their record up to 13-16.

Lehigh and the Terriers were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting on February 3rd, but the Mountain Hawks came up empty-handed after a 72-71 loss. Will Lehigh have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Boston U. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.