Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Colgate 21-9, Lehigh 12-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

Colgate is 9-1 against the Mountain Hawks since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Stabler Arena. Colgate is looking to tack on another W to their eight-game streak on the road.

Colgate was handed a two-point defeat in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Crusaders on Wednesday. Everything went the Raiders' way against the Crusaders as the Raiders made off with a 77-58 victory.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Lehigh's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Terriers by a score of 64-62. Lehigh didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Raiders have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 14 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 21-9 record this season. As for the Mountain Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 12-16.

Going forward, Colgate is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their 18th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-6 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Colgate have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Lehigh, though, as they've only made 31.6% of their threes this season. Given Colgate's sizable advantage in that area, the Mountain Hawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Colgate is a 3.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.