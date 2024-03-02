Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Colgate 21-9, Lehigh 12-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

Colgate is 9-1 against the Mountain Hawks since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Stabler Arena. Colgate is looking to tack on another W to their eight-game streak on the road.

Colgate was handed a two-point defeat in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Crusaders on Wednesday. Everything went the Raiders' way against the Crusaders as the Raiders made off with a 77-58 victory.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Lehigh's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Terriers by a score of 64-62. Lehigh didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Raiders have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 14 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 21-9 record this season. As for the Mountain Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 12-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Colgate have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Lehigh, though, as they've only made 31.6% of their threes this season. Given Colgate's sizable advantage in that area, the Mountain Hawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Colgate skirted past the Mountain Hawks 60-57 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colgate since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.