Navy Midshipmen @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Navy 8-11, Lehigh 6-13

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

After two games on the road, Lehigh is heading back home. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Navy took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Lehigh, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, Lehigh's game was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Crusaders by a score of 78-72.

Lehigh got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Burke Chebuhar out in front who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Chebuhar has scored all season. Joshua Ingram was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Navy on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Greyhounds. Navy has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Navy saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Austin Benigni, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Mike Woods, who scored 11 points.

The Mountain Hawks' win bumped their record up to 6-13. As for the Midshipmen, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-11.

Lehigh couldn't quite finish off Navy in their previous meeting last Wednesday and fell 71-69. Will Lehigh have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.