Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: St. Francis 2-5, Lehigh 1-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

St. Francis has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 37.8% worse than the opposition, a fact St. Francis found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 69-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Purple Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Mountain Hawks came up short against the Friars on Friday and fell 78-64. Lehigh has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Lehigh saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Keith Higgins Jr., who scored 16 points along with 8 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Dominic Parolin was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Red Flash's loss dropped their record down to 2-5. As for the Mountain Hawks, they bumped their record down to 1-5 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, Lehigh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Francis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lehigh struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Lehigh is a big 15.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Francis has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Lehigh.