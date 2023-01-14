Who's Playing

American @ Lehigh

Current Records: American 12-4; Lehigh 8-8

What to Know

The American Eagles are 1-12 against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Eagles and Lehigh will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET at Stabler Arena. Lehigh will be strutting in after a win while American will be stumbling in from a loss.

The game between American and the Army West Point Black Knights on Wednesday was not particularly close, with American falling 72-60.

Meanwhile, the Mountain Hawks strolled past the Holy Cross Crusaders with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 76-58.

American's defeat took them down to 12-4 while Lehigh's victory pulled them up to 8-8. We'll see if the Eagles can steal Lehigh's luck or if Lehigh records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lehigh have won 12 out of their last 13 games against American.