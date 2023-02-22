Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Lehigh
Current Records: Bucknell 11-18; Lehigh 15-12
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 31 of 2021. The Bison and Lehigh will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Bucknell might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Bucknell received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 77-61 to the Boston University Terriers. One thing holding Bucknell back was the mediocre play of guard Jack Forrest, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Lehigh sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 62-59 victory over the American Eagles this past Saturday. Four players on the Mountain Hawks scored in the double digits: guard Keith Higgins Jr (18), guard Evan Taylor (16), guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney (12), and forward Dominic Parolin (10).
Lehigh's win lifted them to 15-12 while Bucknell's loss dropped them down to 11-18. This past Saturday Lehigh relied heavily on Keith Higgins Jr, who had 18 points. It will be up to Bucknell's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mountain Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Bucknell have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Lehigh.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Lehigh 72 vs. Bucknell 64
- Feb 14, 2022 - Lehigh 86 vs. Bucknell 77
- Jan 13, 2022 - Lehigh 97 vs. Bucknell 64
- Jan 31, 2021 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lehigh 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Bucknell 84 vs. Lehigh 70
- Jan 17, 2021 - Bucknell 77 vs. Lehigh 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Bucknell 75 vs. Lehigh 70
- Feb 23, 2020 - Lehigh 69 vs. Bucknell 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Bucknell 72 vs. Lehigh 56
- Mar 10, 2019 - Bucknell 97 vs. Lehigh 75
- Feb 11, 2019 - Bucknell 87 vs. Lehigh 75
- Jan 19, 2019 - Bucknell 85 vs. Lehigh 83
- Feb 05, 2018 - Lehigh 92 vs. Bucknell 89
- Jan 11, 2018 - Bucknell 78 vs. Lehigh 65
- Mar 08, 2017 - Bucknell 81 vs. Lehigh 65
- Feb 08, 2017 - Lehigh 79 vs. Bucknell 71
- Jan 11, 2017 - Lehigh 82 vs. Bucknell 71
- Feb 10, 2016 - Lehigh 80 vs. Bucknell 65
- Jan 11, 2016 - Bucknell 82 vs. Lehigh 76