Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Lehigh

Current Records: Bucknell 11-18; Lehigh 15-12

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 31 of 2021. The Bison and Lehigh will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Bucknell might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Bucknell received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 77-61 to the Boston University Terriers. One thing holding Bucknell back was the mediocre play of guard Jack Forrest, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Lehigh sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 62-59 victory over the American Eagles this past Saturday. Four players on the Mountain Hawks scored in the double digits: guard Keith Higgins Jr (18), guard Evan Taylor (16), guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney (12), and forward Dominic Parolin (10).

Lehigh's win lifted them to 15-12 while Bucknell's loss dropped them down to 11-18. This past Saturday Lehigh relied heavily on Keith Higgins Jr, who had 18 points. It will be up to Bucknell's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountain Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bucknell have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Lehigh.