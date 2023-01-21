Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Lehigh
Current Records: Lafayette 6-14; Lehigh 10-8
What to Know
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Stabler Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Lafayette winning the first 73-69 on the road and the Mountain Hawks taking the second 78-58.
Lehigh sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-70 win over the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Monday. Guard Keith Higgins Jr was the offensive standout of the matchup for Lehigh, picking up 27 points.
Meanwhile, Lafayette strolled past the American Eagles with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 70-59.
Their wins bumped Lehigh to 10-8 and the Leopards to 6-14. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lehigh have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Lafayette.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Lehigh 78 vs. Lafayette 58
- Feb 12, 2022 - Lafayette 73 vs. Lehigh 69
- Feb 28, 2021 - Lafayette 71 vs. Lehigh 70
- Feb 27, 2021 - Lafayette 75 vs. Lehigh 69
- Jan 03, 2021 - Lafayette 82 vs. Lehigh 70
- Jan 02, 2021 - Lehigh 90 vs. Lafayette 89
- Feb 08, 2020 - Lehigh 62 vs. Lafayette 59
- Jan 25, 2020 - Lafayette 74 vs. Lehigh 56
- Jan 30, 2019 - Lehigh 93 vs. Lafayette 86
- Jan 02, 2019 - Lehigh 86 vs. Lafayette 83
- Feb 24, 2018 - Lehigh 79 vs. Lafayette 64
- Dec 29, 2017 - Lehigh 79 vs. Lafayette 74
- Feb 19, 2017 - Lehigh 81 vs. Lafayette 55
- Jan 21, 2017 - Lehigh 75 vs. Lafayette 68
- Feb 21, 2016 - Lehigh 73 vs. Lafayette 61
- Feb 08, 2016 - Lehigh 87 vs. Lafayette 72