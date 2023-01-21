Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Lehigh

Current Records: Lafayette 6-14; Lehigh 10-8

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Stabler Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Lafayette winning the first 73-69 on the road and the Mountain Hawks taking the second 78-58.

Lehigh sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-70 win over the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Monday. Guard Keith Higgins Jr was the offensive standout of the matchup for Lehigh, picking up 27 points.

Meanwhile, Lafayette strolled past the American Eagles with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 70-59.

Their wins bumped Lehigh to 10-8 and the Leopards to 6-14. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lehigh have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Lafayette.