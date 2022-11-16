Who's Playing

Marist @ Lehigh

Current Records: Marist 1-1; Lehigh 1-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Marist Red Foxes will be on the road. They will square off against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh should still be riding high after a victory, while the Red Foxes will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Marist as they fell 78-75 to the Binghamton Bearcats this past Saturday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Marist had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Lehigh at home against the Misericordia Cougars on Sunday as the squad secured a 97-58 win.

When the teams previously met four seasons ago, Marist was in the race but had to settle for second with a 78-72 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Series History

Lehigh have won both of the games they've played against Marist in the last eight years.