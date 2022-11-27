Who's Playing
Monmouth @ Lehigh
Current Records: Monmouth 0-6; Lehigh 3-2
What to Know
The Monmouth Hawks will take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh should still be riding high after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to right the ship.
The game between Monmouth and the Cornell Big Red on Friday was not particularly close, with Monmouth falling 81-63.
As for Lehigh, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They managed an 82-76 victory over the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Monday.
Monmouth won their first match against the Mountain Hawks 66-62 last season, but Lehigh managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Series History
Monmouth have won two out of their last four games against Lehigh.
- Nov 16, 2021 - Lehigh 0 vs. Monmouth 0
- Nov 05, 2019 - Monmouth 66 vs. Lehigh 62
- Nov 06, 2018 - Lehigh 85 vs. Monmouth 61
- Nov 14, 2017 - Monmouth 80 vs. Lehigh 72