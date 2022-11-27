Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Lehigh

Current Records: Monmouth 0-6; Lehigh 3-2

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh should still be riding high after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Monmouth and the Cornell Big Red on Friday was not particularly close, with Monmouth falling 81-63.

As for Lehigh, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They managed an 82-76 victory over the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Monday.

Monmouth won their first match against the Mountain Hawks 66-62 last season, but Lehigh managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Monmouth have won two out of their last four games against Lehigh.