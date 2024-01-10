Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Jax. State 9-7, Liberty 11-5

What to Know

Jax. State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Jax. State Gamecocks and the Liberty Flames will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Liberty Arena. Both teams have allowed few points on average, (Jax. State: 62.4, Liberty: 61.9) so any points scored will be well earned.

Last Saturday, the Gamecocks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Panthers, taking the game 70-63.

Jax. State can attribute much of their success to KyKy Tandy, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 2 assists. That's the first time this season that Tandy scored 30 or more points. Mason Nicholson was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Liberty last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Hilltoppers by a score of 70-68.

Despite their loss, Liberty saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zach Cleveland, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Kyle Rode, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and four steals.

The Gamecocks' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.0 points per game. As for the Flames, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jax. State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Liberty is a big 11.5-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Flames, as the game opened with the Flames as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

Series History

Liberty has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Jax. State.