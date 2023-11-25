Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-3, Liberty 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore is 0-4 against Liberty since December of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Md.-E. Shore Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Liberty Flames at 1:00 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. Md.-E. Shore might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Wednesday.

After soaring to 83 points the game before, Md.-E. Shore faltered in their match. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 75-55 walloping at the hands of the Fighting Irish. Md.-E. Shore found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite the loss, Md.-E. Shore got a solid performance out of Troy Hupstead, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Liberty put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Catamounts by a score of 71-61.

Liberty can attribute much of their success to Zach Cleveland, who scored 21 points along with 9 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brody Peebles, who scored 13 points.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Md.-E. Shore have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Md.-E. Shore suffered a grim 79-59 defeat to Liberty when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Can Md.-E. Shore avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Liberty has won all of the games they've played against Md.-E. Shore in the last 6 years.