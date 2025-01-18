Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: N. Mex. State 11-6, Liberty 14-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Liberty Flames and the N. Mex. State Aggies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Arena. The Flames are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.9 points per game this season.

Liberty is headed into Saturday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They lost 72-70 to UTEP on a last-minute jump shot From Ahamad Bynum. The match was a 31-31 toss-up at halftime, but the Flames couldn't quite close it out.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Taelon Peter, who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. Kaden Metheny was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 17 points.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State entered their tilt with FIU on Thursday with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. They walked away with a 59-52 win over the Panthers.

N. Mex. State can attribute much of their success to Dionte Bostick, who earned 13 points along with three steals, and Zawdie Jackson, who earned 13 points. The dominant performance also gave Bostick a new career-high in field goal percentage (66.7%).

Liberty's defeat dropped their record down to 14-4. As for N. Mex. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season.

Everything went Liberty's way against N. Mex. State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as Liberty made off with an 83-58 victory. Will Liberty repeat their success, or does N. Mex. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Liberty and N. Mex. State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.