Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: UTEP 16-15, Liberty 18-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Propst Arena -- Huntsville, Alabama

Propst Arena -- Huntsville, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the UTEP Miners are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Propst Arena in a Conference USA postseason contest. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Liberty posted their closest win since February 3rd on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hilltoppers and snuck past 82-79.

Meanwhile, UTEP entered their tilt with FIU with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Miners walked away with an 83-76 victory over the Panthers on Thursday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.1% better than the opposition, as UTEP's was.

UTEP can attribute much of their success to Tae Hardy, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 5 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hardy has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Otis Frazier III, who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Flames' win bumped their record up to 18-13. As for the Miners, they now have a winning record of 16-15.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Liberty haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. It's a different story for UTEP, though, as they've been averaging 14.5 turnovers per game. Given Liberty's sizable advantage in that area, UTEP will need to find a way to close that gap.

Liberty ended up a good deal behind UTEP when the teams last played last Saturday, losing 67-51. Can Liberty avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Liberty and UTEP both have 1 win in their last 2 games.