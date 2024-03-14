Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: UTEP 16-15, Liberty 18-13

How To Watch

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the UTEP Miners are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Propst Arena in a Conference USA postseason contest. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Liberty posted their closest victory since February 3rd on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Hilltoppers 82-79.

Meanwhile, UTEP entered their tilt with FIU with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Miners walked away with an 83-76 win over the Panthers on Thursday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.1% better than the opposition, as UTEP's was.

Among those leading the charge was Tae Hardy, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 5 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Otis Frazier III, who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Flames' win bumped their record up to 18-13. As for the Miners, they now have a winning record of 16-15.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Liberty haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. It's a different story for UTEP, though, as they've been averaging 14.5 turnovers per game. Given Liberty's sizable advantage in that area, UTEP will need to find a way to close that gap.

Liberty is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-8 against the spread).

Odds

Liberty is a 3.5-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Liberty and UTEP both have 1 win in their last 2 games.