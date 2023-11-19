Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Vermont 4-0, Liberty 4-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Liberty Flames at 5:30 p.m. ET on November 19th at HTC Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Catamounts were able to grind out a solid win over the Billikens, taking the game 78-68.

Vermont got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Shamir Bogues out in front who scored 14 points along with 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Matt Veretto, who scored 14 points along with 3 blocks and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, Liberty put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They enjoyed a cozy 83-66 win over the Shockers. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, as Liberty did.

Kyle Rode was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 4 assists. Another player making a difference was Colin Porter, who scored 13 points along with 3 assists.

The Catamounts' victory bumped their record up to 4-0. As for the Flames, their win bumped their record up to an identical 4-0.

Vermont is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Vermont has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 50.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've nailed 51.1% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Liberty is a 5-point favorite against Vermont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Liberty

Injury Report for Vermont

Nick Fiorillo: Out (Knee)

No Injury Information