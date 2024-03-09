Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Liberty looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 36-32 lead against Western Kentucky.

Liberty came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Western Kentucky 19-10, Liberty 17-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Liberty Flames and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Liberty Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Flames came up short against the Blue Raiders and fell 69-61. Liberty has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 85-83. Western Kentucky didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Western Kentucky smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. This was only their second loss (out of six games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

The Flames dropped their record down to 17-13 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Hilltoppers, their loss dropped their record down to 19-10.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Liberty just can't miss this season, having made 46.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've made 46.8% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-7 against the spread).

Odds

Liberty is a 5-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Western Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.