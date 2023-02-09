Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Liberty

Current Records: Bellarmine 11-14; Liberty 19-6

What to Know

The Liberty Flames are 3-1 against the Bellarmine Knights since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Liberty and Bellarmine will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. The Flames are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

The point spread favored Liberty on Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 69-64 to the Lipscomb Bisons.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 71-64 on Saturday.

This next contest looks promising for Liberty, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (14-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Flames are now 19-6 while the Knights sit at 11-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Liberty comes into the game boasting the seventh fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.8. Less enviably, Bellarmine is stumbling into the matchup with the 40th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Bellarmine.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Flames are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Liberty have won three out of their last four games against Bellarmine.