Who's Playing

Bryant @ Liberty

Current Records: Bryant 8-3; Liberty 6-4

What to Know

The Liberty Flames will square off against the Bryant Bulldogs at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at MassMutual Center. Bryant will be strutting in after a win while the Flames will be stumbling in from a loss.

Liberty ended up a good deal behind the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles when they played on Monday, losing 84-70.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Manhattan Jaspers on Sunday, winning 104-97.

Liberty is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Liberty's defeat took them down to 6-4 while Bryant's win pulled them up to 8-3. A win for Liberty would reverse both their bad luck and Bryant's good luck. We'll see if Liberty manages to pull off that tough task or if Bryant keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts

MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a 4-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.