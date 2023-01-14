Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Liberty

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 6-12; Liberty 13-5

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Flames and the North Alabama Lions on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Liberty wrapped it up with a 72-54 win at home.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas escaped with a win on Thursday against the Queens University Royals by the margin of a single free throw, 92-91. It took nine tries, but Cent. Arkansas can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Liberty is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Bears have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Flames are now 13-5 while Cent. Arkansas sits at 6-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Liberty ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.5 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Cent. Arkansas is stumbling into the game with the 358th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Bears.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.