Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Liberty

Current Records: Jacksonville State 7-8; Liberty 11-4

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks are set to square off in an Atlantic Sun matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Flames proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty took their game against the Bisons by a conclusive 77-48 score.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State ended up a good deal behind the Jacksonville Dolphins when they played on Monday, losing 62-46.

Liberty is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Jacksonville State have struggled against the spread on the road.

Liberty's win lifted them to 11-4 while Jacksonville State's defeat dropped them down to 7-8. We'll see if the Flames can repeat their recent success or if the Gamecocks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Flames are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jacksonville State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.