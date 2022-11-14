Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Liberty

Current Records: North Carolina Central 0-2; Liberty 1-1

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles are staying on the road on Monday to face off against the Liberty Flames at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Liberty Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Eagles were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 79-74 to the App. State Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 95-59, which was the final score in Liberty's tilt against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday.

North Carolina Central is now 0-2 while Liberty sits at 1-1. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: North Carolina Central is stumbling into the game with the 352nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 16.9 on average. On the other hand, Liberty ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 11.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.