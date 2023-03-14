Who's Playing

Villanova @ Liberty

Regular Season Records: Villanova 17-16; Liberty 26-8

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the Villanova Wildcats are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 14 at Liberty Arena in the first round of the NIT. Liberty is out to keep their 16-game home win streak alive.

The Flames were just a bucket shy of a win last week and fell 67-66 to the Kennesaw State Owls. One thing holding Liberty back was the mediocre play of guard Darius McGhee, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes with 6-for-21 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, the contest between Villanova and the Creighton Bluejays this past Thursday was not particularly close, with Villanova falling 87-74. Villanova's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Brandon Slater, who had 17 points, and forward Eric Dixon, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.