Who's Playing

Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Hannibal-LaGrange 0-0, Lindenwood 0-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Lindenwood Lions will host the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 13th at Robert F. Hyland Arena.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Hannibal-LaGrange were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lindenwood struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Hannibal-LaGrange finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Lindenwood sure didn't have their best season, finishing 11-20.

Hannibal-LaGrange was dealt a punishing 85-58 defeat at the hands of Lindenwood in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Can Hannibal-LaGrange avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lindenwood won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.