Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Little Rock 17-11, Lindenwood 8-20

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Little Rock Trojans and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Lindenwood is crawling into this matchup hobbled by six consecutive losses, while Little Rock will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.9% better than the opposition, a fact Little Rock proved on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Redhawks as the Trojans made off with a 83-61 victory.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood pushed their score all the way to 82 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They suffered a painful 106-82 loss at the hands of the Skyhawks.

The Trojans are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 17-11 record this season. As for the Lions, their loss was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 8-20.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Little Rock have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given Little Rock's sizable advantage in that area, the Lions will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Little Rock is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Odds

Little Rock is a big 11.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trojans, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Lindenwood has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Little Rock.