Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Little Rock 12-7, Lindenwood 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Lindenwood is on a four-game streak of home wins, while Little Rock is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. The Trojans are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Lions in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Thursday, Lindenwood didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against SE Missouri State, but they still walked away with a 72-68 victory.

Meanwhile, Little Rock was able to grind out a solid win over Western Illinois on Thursday, taking the game 62-51.

Lindenwood's victory bumped their record up to 9-11. As for Little Rock, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Little Rock is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Lindenwood came up short against Little Rock in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 82-73. Can Lindenwood avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Little Rock is a slight 2-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lindenwood and Little Rock both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.