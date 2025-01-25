Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Little Rock 12-7, Lindenwood 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Lindenwood Lions at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Little Rock is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 130.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 62-51 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Lindenwood beat SE Missouri State 72-68 on Thursday.

Little Rock has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for Lindenwood, they pushed their record up to 9-11 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Little Rock was able to grind out a solid victory over Lindenwood in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 82-73. Does Little Rock have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lindenwood turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lindenwood and Little Rock both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.