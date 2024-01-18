Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: SIUE 10-8, Lindenwood 7-10

How To Watch

What to Know

SIUE has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The SIUE Cougars and the Lindenwood Lions will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, SIUE will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, the Cougars earned a 61-48 victory over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 30-30 at halftime, Lindenwood was not quite Tennessee State's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Lions took a hard 75-60 fall against the Tigers. Lindenwood has struggled against Tennessee State recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 10-8. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-10 record this season.

SIUE was able to grind out a solid victory over Lindenwood when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 63-58. Does SIUE have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lindenwood turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SIUE is a 4-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SIUE has won both of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last year.