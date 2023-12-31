Halftime Report

Southern Indiana is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against Lindenwood.

Southern Indiana has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Southern Indiana 3-11, Lindenwood 6-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on December 31st at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Southern Indiana is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Southern Indiana fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against SE Missouri State on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Redhawks by a score of 93-91. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.5% better than the opposition, a fact Lindenwood proved last Friday. They steamrolled past the Regents 81-54 at home. The win was just what Lindenwood needed coming off of a 79-57 defeat in their prior contest.

The Screaming Eagles have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-11 record this season. As for the Lions, their win bumped their record up to 6-7.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Southern Indiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Southern Indiana's sizeable advantage in that area, Lindenwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Indiana beat Lindenwood 74-64 when the teams last played back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Indiana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Lindenwood is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Southern Indiana has won both of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last 0 years.